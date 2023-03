CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Crews are ready to start construction on the Perryville Road Bridge.

It will close the stretch between Mill Road and Armer Drive starting on Monday. There will be two alternative routes.

The first will be Harrison Avenue, Mulford Road and Linden Road, while the second will be Harrison and Mill Road.

The whole project, which will expand the bridge and the portion of I-39 underneath, should be finished by December 1.