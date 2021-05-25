Consumer advocate study says ComEd customers being overcharged by millions

(WTVO) — Consumer advocates say a 7-year old state law has cost ComEd customers an extra $600 million on their electricity bills.

The analysis was by the Illinois Public Interest Research Group. It comes as Governor Pritzker, the legislature, ComEd, consumer, and environmental groups all negotiate a new energy policy.

The report says a law allowing the utility to use accounting techniques that help its bottom line costs customers extra. Com-Ed disputes the amount.

ComEd’s rates are under scrutiny following its admission to a bribery scheme involving several people close to former House Speaker Mike Madigan.

