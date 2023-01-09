ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Marcus Clay, 23, a previously convicted felon, was sentenced to 5 years and 2 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm in 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Clay admitted he was in possession of a loaded handgun with an extended magazine on October 27th, 2021.

Because of his status, authorities say he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

He pleaded guilty in September 2022 to the charge of illegal firearm possession.

The sentencing is part of a U.S. Justice Department prosecution initiative called Project Safe Neighborhoods, designed to reduce violent crime in northern Illinois.

A federal grant is enabling courts to use an intelligence-led approach to prosecutions that target the most violent criminals.