ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Davonte Hyler, 31, has been sentenced to 68 years in prison for the murder of 18-year-old Jwan Lamon in 2020.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, Hyler shot Lamon, who was from Janesville, multiple times in a vehicle that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit on the night of April 9th, 2020.

Hyler then took control of the car and left it, along with Lamon’s body, on Royce Avenue, where it was discovered on April 14th, 2020.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, a First Degree Murder conviction usually carries a maximum sentence of 60 years, but because Hyler used a gun, a special modifier allowed a sentence of between 45 years and natural life.

Any sentence for First Degree Murder must be served without the option for early release, followed by 3 years of supervised parole.