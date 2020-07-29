Convicted South Beloit pedophile sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — 44-year-old Raynaldo Mendez was sentenced to a total of 54 months in prison on Wednesday for failing to comply with sex offender registration, officials said.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Mendez was required to register as a sex offender for two Illinois sexual assault convictions.

Officials say at the time he failed to comply with the requirements, he was on supervised release in connection with a 2006 federal drug offense.

Mendez is currently in prison for a 2017 sexual assault of a minor in Wisconsin. The new sentencing runs consecutively with that sentencing.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

