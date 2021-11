COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The county that includes Chicago reached a crime milestone.

Cook County’s Medical Examiner’s office has recorded more than 1,000 homicides this year, 1,009 as of this weekend. That is the highest pace in decades. The office said the last time Cook County saw more than 1,000 homicides was in 1994.

There were 909 homicides in 2020, 624 in 2019 and 672 in 2018.