Coping with trauma during the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The holidays are typically a time for joy and celebration with loved ones, but for some survivors of violent crime, this time of year could become not-so-happy times.

Therasa Yehling, Manager at OSF HealthCare’s Strive Trauma Recovery Center, said holidays can cause triggers for some, with side effects including anxiety, depression or PTSD.

“We’re finding that some people have had a lot of trauma starting in their childhood all the way up,” Yehling said. “Really then, a new traumatic event can stir up all the old stuff that maybe we’ve never dealt with, and the symptoms of trauma have rendered that person almost catatonic and they can’t function.”

She encouraged family and friends to go slowly and give loved ones the time and space to get through the holidays.