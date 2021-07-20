Cops, Cars, and K9s Car Show coming to Roscoe this weekend

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — What do K9s, cars and cookies all have in common?

They’re part of a special event returning to Winnebago County this weekend: the 2nd Annual Cops, Cars and K9s Car Show.

Organizers spent part of Tuesday on a photo shoot with some of the beneficiaries of the event: members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s K9 Unit.

“It pays for the odds and ends, like the toys for the dogs, some of the housing for the dogs. The department provides X number of dollars for this, but the extra added things that dogs need that doesn’t come out of the care and the love,” said Lt. Mark Lolli. “The dogs are kind of like the forgotten heroes of our department. They’re just there every day, working, working, and no one ever thinks about them.”

Admission to the event is free.

The show takes place at Life Church, 5910 Elevator Rd, on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers hope for 200 entries of cars and motorcycles (with a registration fee).