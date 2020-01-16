Cops in ‘lengthy struggle’ with armed man during Rockford drug raid

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Narcotics officers say they were involved in a struggle with an alleged drug dealer as he reached for a loaded handgun during a police raid on his home Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, they conducted a search warrant on the home of Alexander Kiddell, 37, around 2 p.m. in the 4900 block of Dorset Drive.

As police entered the house, Kiddell allegedly ran into the bathroom to dispose of a large amount of drugs. There, deputies say he was reaching for a loaded weapon and they tackled him, becoming involved in what was described as “a lengthy struggle” before he was subdued.

Police say they found 2,300 grams of cocaine, 6 pounds of marijuana, MDMA (Ecstacy), psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, Hydrocodone, Xanax, and a second loaded handgun.

Kiddell was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, Obstructing Justice by Destroying Evidence, Resisting Police, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

