Corner identifies Janesville man killed in head-on crash in heavy fog

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified 55-year-old Steven Teubert as the man killed in a head on collision during heavy fog on Tuesday.
The driver of the other car, a 63-year-old woman, was hospitalized.
According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on crash occurred around 8:55 p.m. on E HWY 14 just west of N Newville Road.
Tuebert was pronounced dead at the scene; the female driver was taken to the hospital and is said to have suffered serious injuries.
Police say no criminal charges are being pursued.
