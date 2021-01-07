Corner identifies Janesville man killed in head-on crash in heavy fog

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified 55-year-old Steven Teubert as the man killed in a head on collision during heavy fog on Tuesday.

The driver of the other car, a 63-year-old woman, was hospitalized.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on crash occurred around 8:55 p.m. on E HWY 14 just west of N Newville Road.

Tuebert was pronounced dead at the scene; the female driver was taken to the hospital and is said to have suffered serious injuries.

Police say no criminal charges are being pursued.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories