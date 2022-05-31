ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center will be undergoing a $1 million facelift, thanks in part to a capital improvement grant.

More than $700,000 of the funding comes from the Rebuild Illinois funding program, with another $200,000 in state funds secured by Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford).

The 95-year-old landmark will receive repairs to the Coronado’s cast stone exterior.

“The restoration of the Coronado was an early catalyst in the revival of downtown Rockford that has occurred over the last two decades and that is essential to our economic growth as a region,” Stadelman said. “Public affection for the Coronado drove its successful rebirth at the turn of the 21st century, and I believe strongly in protecting that investment.”

The Coronado was reopened in 2001 after a full restoration and expansion that began in 1999.