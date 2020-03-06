Coronavirus: Belvidere schools issue new guidance for students traveling abroad for spring break

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere School District 100 is telling students who travel abroad, to countries with a widespread coronavirus outbreak, they’ll get a 2 week excused absence upon return.

In a letter sent to parents, the district says it is adopting the policy as a precaution to help prevent transmission of the disease.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Boone County Health Department are recommending that any student who travels to one of the countries bearing the CDC’s Travel Warning Level 3 (currently China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy) voluntarily stay home for 14 days upon their return to the country.

The district says absences for this purpose will be excused.

The IDPH also recommends that family members who accompany the students abroad should also not attend work.

