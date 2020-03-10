Coronavirus cases confirmed in McHenry, Kane counties

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced the first two cases of coronavirus outside of Chicago.

Health officials say Kane County woman in her 60’s and a McHenry County teen, neither of which had a history of travel to an affected area and no connection to a known case of COVID-19, have tested positive for the disease.

In addition, at a Tuesday press conference, Gov. Pritzker and the IDPH announced 6 more cases in Cook County and Chicago.

Illinois now has 19 confirmed cases of infection.

“As we anticipated, the number of cases in Illinois is increasing and now includes the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The State of Illinois continues to take action to reduce spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and we again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed, if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak.”

