Coronavirus in Illinois: What does Phase 3 of Pritzker’s reopening plan look like?

CHICAGO (WGN) — The state of Illinois’s coronavirus statistics continue to look good for all of regions of the state to transition to the next phase of reopening on May 29.

Here’s what “Phase 3” of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan looks like:

Gatherings of 10 or fewer people are allowed.

Non-essential retail and manufacturing can reopen with social distancing.

Barber shops and salons can also reopen.

Limited child care can be offered, along with summer kids’ activities.

Restrictions remain for restaurants. They’ll still only be allowed to offer delivery, pick-up and drive-through service.

Health clubs and gyms will be able to offer outdoor classes and one-on-one personal training



The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,545 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,379 people have died so far, and 98,030 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

To track the statistics informing Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, go to dph.illinois.gov/restore

