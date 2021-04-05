Coroner: 52-year-old Roscoe man was 1 of 2 killed in Stephenson County crash

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says a 52-year-old Roscoe man was one of two victims killed in a deadly traffic crash in Stephenson County on Saturday.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says two cars were involved in an accident around 6 p.m. on Winneshiek Road, west of Afolkey Road.

The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger was taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, the Roscoe man, was taken to OSF and later died. An autopsy says the preliminary cause of death was blunt trauma of the chest and right leg.

Two juvenile passengers in the second vehicle were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital.

Police are withholding the names of the victims pending family notification, and say the cause of the crash is under investigation.