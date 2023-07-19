ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says an autopsy on Lamar Bell, 33, who died Monday after experiencing a “medical crisis” during a traffic stop, did not reveal his cause of death.

Illinois State Police said that around 7:59 p.m. on Monday, July 17th, troopers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street.

“During the stop, an ambulance was called to the scene at the request of the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The subject was subsequently transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.” ISP said in a statement.

The coroner revealed that during the stop, Bell had “an apparent medical crisis and requested an ambulance.” He was pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m. in the emergency room of UW SwedishAmerican.

Coroner Michael Smirz said an autopsy conducted Wednesday did not show any traumatic injury to Bell, and his cause of death is pending further studies.