Coroner: Body found in Rock River is missing Rockford doctor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner confirms the body found in the Rock River on Thursday is that of Dr. Mohammed Badruddoja, who was last seen on Sunday, October 27th

According to Coroner Bill Hintz, his office was contacted at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, about a body found in the water at Marinelli Field, located at 115 15th Avenue.

Hintz says the autopsy has not determined the cause of death, which is pending a toxicology and microscopic studies to be completed.

Badruddoja, 82, was a Rockford doctor, known to those who know him as “Dr. B”.

Almost a week after he was reported missing, Badruddoja’s blue Lexus was found in the parking lot of Sinnissippi Gardens.

