Coroner: Byron man, Cherry Valley man killed in early Monday crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says a 31-year-old Cherry Valley man and a 26-year-old Byron man were killed in a rollover crash in Rockord Monday morning.

Rockford Police say the accident happened in the 2100 block of 15th Street at around 2:30 a.m. when a Chevy Malibu hit a berm at the end of the street, struck a tree and overturned.

A third passenger, also a male, was taken to a local hospital.

