CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Coroner has been summoned to the scene of a deadly crash in the 1100 block of Cummings Road in Caledonia.

The crash happened after noon. One car caught fire and crews had to pull the vehicle out of a ditch.

Police at the scene says the road will be closed for several hours while investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

DEVELOPING…