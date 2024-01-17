ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on S. Main Street and Pelley Road near the Chicago-Rockford International Airport.

Emergency personnel responded to the 4700 block of S. Main Street, near the Green Meadows Estates Mobile Home Community, around 9:36 a.m. Wednesday.

A box truck was spotted in a ditch at the scene. Initial reports said two people were trapped and needed to be cut from a vehicle.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office called the crash “serious” and blocked traffic surrounding the intersection and asked drivers to avoid the area.

DEVELOPING…