Coroner confirms body found in Sterling marina is missing Byron man, Brandon Cuddy

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lee County Coroner has confirmed the body of a man found in a Sterling marina is that of missing Byron man, Brandon Cuddy.

Saturday evening, March 13th, the Whiteside County Sherriff and Sterling Fire Department, along with other agencies, responded to a report of a body found in the Rock River at Oppold Marina in Sterling.

Cuddy’s car was found by police in January. He was reported missing on December 26th, 2020.

“As of yesterday, Brandon had been missing for 77 days. Yesterday we were informed that his body was recovered down the river away from the crash site. The police are certain that it is him but we will have official confirmation on Monday,” the family posted on Facebook on Sunday.

The coroner said autopsy and toxicology results would be available in 6-8 weeks.