Coroner identifies 2 Janesville women found murdered near I-90

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner says Brittany McAdory, 27, and Seairaha Winchester, 30, were the two women who were murdered near the TA Express truck stop on I-90 early Monday morning.
The coroner says both women died of firearm-related trauma.
Both women were found around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive.
Police say the two, who were Janesville residents who were acquainted, were seen inside the truck stop, at 3222 Humes Road, at 2 a.m.
Investigators say they were not seen leaving the premises, but they were found with gunshot wounds on Midvale Drive.
“This was a particularly violent scene,” Janesville Police Chief David Moore said at a Monday afternoon press conference.
A vehicle registered to one of the victims was found at 4:30 a.m. in Hoffman Estates.
Janesville Police are working with the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement agencies in the investigation.
