Live Now
LIVE: New Hampshire primary results

Coroner identifies 2 Janesville women found murdered near I-90

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner says Brittany McAdory, 27, and Seairaha Winchester, 30, were the two women who were murdered near the TA Express truck stop on I-90 early Monday morning.

The coroner says both women died of firearm-related trauma.

Both women were found around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive.

Police say the two, who were Janesville residents who were acquainted, were seen inside the truck stop, at 3222 Humes Road, at 2 a.m.

Investigators say they were not seen leaving the premises, but they were found with gunshot wounds on Midvale Drive.

“This was a particularly violent scene,” Janesville Police Chief David Moore said at a Monday afternoon press conference.

A vehicle registered to one of the victims was found at 4:30 a.m. in Hoffman Estates.

Janesville Police are working with the Illinois State Police and other law enforcement agencies in the investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories