Coroner identifies 26-year-old man shot to death in Rockford on Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 26-year-old Ezekiel Ingram as the man shot to death Sunday on Webster Avenue.
Rockford Police are searching for a suspect in the crime.
According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of Webster around 7:10 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim. Ingram was found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
