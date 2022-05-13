ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Late Thursday, the Winnebago County Coroner released the identities of four people who have been killed in shootings within a two-week span.

The first was Tracy Morell, 56, who was struck by a bullet and killed in her home in the 3500 block of Greendale Drive on April 25th.

Javon Nolan, 31, was shot and killed in the 900 block of Grant Avenue on April 27th.

Anthony Anileri, 42, was shot by another person while inside his home in the 3000 block of Lapey Street on May 1st.

Martha Maschke, 48, was shot by another person in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue on May 4th.

No suspects or arrests have been announced by police.