Coroner identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run on E. State Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Randall Starnes, a 57-year-old Loves Park man, has been identified as the victim in a deadly hit and run incident on Wednesday, according to the Winnebago County Coroner.

Autopsy results say the cause of death was blunt trauma to his head, neck, and chest.

Rockford Police were called to the intersection at 3:55 a.m. and found the man lying in the roadway. Police said he was in a wheelchair at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.