ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Miguel Perez, 54, as the Jehovah’s Witness gunned down in Rockford on Saturday.

According to police, Perez was waiting in his car while his family members were going door to door in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue around 11:46 a.m.

Witnesses said a white vehicle passed and the occupants fired shots at the man as it went by, killing him.

Perez was beyond resuscitation when paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at 12:06 p.m.

Police were able to identify the 15-year-old suspect in the shooting, but his identity was not released because of his age. Also, no description was given.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.