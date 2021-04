BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified 82-year-old Eugene Kwasniak as the man found dead in Turtle Creek on Thursday.

Officials found Kwasniak’s body near the 1800 block of Arrowhead Drive around 3:49 p.m.

Kwasniak was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office completed a forensic examination that concluded Kwasniak died of accidental drowning.