Coroner identifies man found dead on Parmele Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says 54-year-old Andrew Bowlds was killed by blunt force trauma to the head. Bowlds was found dead in the 2300 block of Parmele on Monday.

Rockford Police are still investigating, and the death has not been classified as a homicide, but rather a “suspicious death.” More information is still to come, Coroner Bill Hintz said.

