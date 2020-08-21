Coroner identifies pilot killed in Rockford airport plane crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says 67-year-old Ron McAlister, of Wayne, Illinois, was the pilot killed Thursday when his plane crashed at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

McAlister, an investment firm manager and a 40-year pilot, started the King Air Academy.

Airport administrators said around 3:45 p.m. McAlister’s Beechcraft King Air B200 plane went off the runway during takeoff, and caught fire upon impact.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

