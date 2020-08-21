ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says 67-year-old Ron McAlister, of Wayne, Illinois, was the pilot killed Thursday when his plane crashed at the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
McAlister, an investment firm manager and a 40-year pilot, started the King Air Academy.
Airport administrators said around 3:45 p.m. McAlister’s Beechcraft King Air B200 plane went off the runway during takeoff, and caught fire upon impact.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Kanye West will not be on Illinois or Wisconsin presidential ballot: report
- Coroner identifies pilot killed in Rockford airport plane crash
- Target, Aldi recall peaches tied to salmonella outbreak
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depressions 13 and 14 expected to become Laura, Marco
- Over 70 Republican national security leaders sign letter backing Biden
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!