Coroner identifies Poplar Grove man killed in fiery Caledonia crash

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Coroner has identified Kurt Logan, 54, as the man killed in a crash on Cummings Road in Caledonia on Monday.

The crash happened in the 1100 block of Cummings Road shortly after noon.

Investigators say a truck driving east on Cummings Road left the road and struck a tree. The truck caught fire and crews had to pull the vehicle out of a ditch.

An autopsy determined Logan died as a result of multiple injuries he received in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation, according to the Boone County Sheriff.