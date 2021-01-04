Coroner identifies Rockford man killed in New Year’s Day shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 52-year-old Hermen Bowser as the man killed in an alleged car-to-car gun battle near Brown Avenue and Church Street on New Years Day.

Authorities said they received calls about two cars were chasing each other and exchanging gunfire around 6:30 a.m. When police arrived on-scene, they found Bowser in the road outside of a crashed vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from a gunshot wound.

Rockford Police say the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

