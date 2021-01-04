Coroner identifies Rockford man killed in New Year’s Day shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 52-year-old Hermen Bowser as the man killed in an alleged car-to-car gun battle near Brown Avenue and Church Street on New Years Day.
Authorities said they received calls about two cars were chasing each other and exchanging gunfire around 6:30 a.m. When police arrived on-scene, they found Bowser in the road outside of a crashed vehicle.
He was taken to the hospital where he died from a gunshot wound.
Rockford Police say the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
MORE HEADLINES:
- ‘Don’t make fun of it’: Illinois man fighting COVID-19 in hospital has message for New Year
- All 67 March Madness games will be played in Indiana, NCAA confirms
- Sen. Andy Manar to resign from Illinois Senate, serve as Senior Advisor to Gov. Pritzker
- LIVE: Top Georgia election official speaks ahead of Senate runoff, 1st appearance since call with Pres. Trump
- Latest stimulus payments have begun hitting bank accounts, but when can you expect yours?
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!