ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says Cleonta Day, 31, was shot and killed last night while driving his car in the 600 block of 12th Street.

Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting.

They found Day man lying on the road near 11th Street and 6th Avenue with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.

Police said the man had been shot while in his vehicle in the 600 block of 12th Street and drove towards Keith Creek, and got out of the vehicle before it crashed into the creek.

Officials said he was walking toward a home on 11th Street when he collapsed.

Police said he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The coroner said the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.