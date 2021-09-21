Coroner identifies woman killed after being hit by car in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) – The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified Deborah Lawrence, 68, as the woman that was killed after being hit by a car Saturday.

According to Michael Smirz, the Coroner’s Investigator, Lawrence was struck by a vehicle on South Alpine Road while crossing at Beach Street. Lawrence was later pronounced dead in a local hospital’s Emergency Department from injuries received in the crash, according to the coroner’s office.

Her death is currently under investigation by the Rockford Police Department, with toxicology tests being available in approximately six weeks.