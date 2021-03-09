Coroner ID’s 16-year-old girl killed in Rock County crash

ORFORDVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified 16-year-old Paige Wilson as the teen killed in a crash last Thursday afternoon.

Rock County Sheriff deputies were called to the crash in the area of W. County Rd. K and S. Fossum Rd., in Plymouth, around 3:30 p.m. on March 4th.

Two teens were inside the car.

Investigators said a 17-year-old male from Beloit was behind the wheel. Wilson, from Orfordville, was a passenger.

Police said the driver was reportedly traveling south on W. County Rd. K when he failed to navigate through a curve. The car went into a ditch and flipped multiple times. The female passenger was thrown from the car.

Wilson died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither teen was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.