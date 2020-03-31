Coroner ID’s 16-year-old shot to death on Hess Court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 16-year-old Antonio Warren as the boy shot to death in the 1000 block of Hess Court on Thursday, March 26th.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call and found the victim dead at the scene, just west of School Street on Hess Court in the Fairgrounds Valley housing complex.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says paramedics found the teen to be beyond resuscitation.

Police also they arrested Christopher Trammell, 24, and Tyree Scott, 22, in the area of Underwood Street and Hess Court, but did not say when the arrests occurred and the men have not been charged.

