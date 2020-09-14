Coroner released identity of 18-year-old Elm Street shooting victim

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 18-year-old Chrishawn Arnold as the victim of a fatal shooting on Elm Street last week.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Webster Avenue and Green Street around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8th, for a report of multiple shots fired and vehicles fleeing the scene. Police say they found spent shell casings near the intersection of Webster and Berkley, but did not find any victims or damage to property.

Around 10:10 p.m, police were called to the 1900 block of Elm Street where Arnold was reportedly lying on the ground. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

