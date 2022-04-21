ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified Deontay Turner, 19, as the victim of a fatal shooting on 11th Street last week.

Police were called to the area of 11th Street and 6th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14th.

Deontay Turner. Photo: Rockford Area CrimeStoppers

Turner was found at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

He had a criminal past and had been listed as a wanted fugitive for Aggravated Domestic Battery in August 2021.

Police have not announced any arrests in the shooting.