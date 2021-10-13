Coroner ID’s 31-year-old woman killed in Monday crash at N. 2nd and Spring Creek

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified Erica Opinker, 31, as a woman who was ejected from her car and killed in a crash.

Opinker, who is from Rockford, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on N. 2nd at Spring Creek around 5:30 Monday morning.

Police say she was ejected from one of the vehicles. and was later pronounced dead at a local emergency room. The coroner listed blunt force trauma to the chest as the cause of death.

The passenger of that vehicle, a 25-year-old female, was treated and released at the scene.

The 31-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.