Coroner ID’s 49-year-old Beloit woman killed in car crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — 49-year-old Sandra Reyna, of Beloit, was believed to be under the influence of alcohol when she was killed in a crash on Wednesday, police said.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 4:02 p.m. in the 5400 block of South County Highway J in LaPrairie Township.

According to police, the woman was driving a GMC Acadia southbound on the road when she went into a ditch, struck a mailbox, drove through a portion of a cornfield, through a yard, across a driveway, and then hit a tree.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville where she was pronounced dead by the Rock County Medical Examiner.

Police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.