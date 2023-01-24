ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Corner has identified Curtis Brown, 47, as the man whose body was inside a van stolen from a Rockford funeral home on Saturday.

The coroner said Brown died of natural causes on Friday.

According to police, a grey 2012 Chrysler Town & Country van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, containing the body of an adult, was taken on Saturday around 2:19 p.m.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said the vehicle was left running and unattended in the parking lot.

The van was found Sunday in Chicago, in the 1400 block of East 87th Street.

However, police later said the body was not in the van when the vehicle was found on Sunday.

Rockford Police said Monday that the body was found in an alley behind a vacant home in the 8200 block of S. Manistee Avenue. It was about two miles from where the abandoned van was found.

On Monday afternoon, Rockford Police released photos of the suspect in the theft.

The coroner’s office said Brown is from Mississippi, and his body is being held pending release to a funeral home.

A GoFundMe set up by Brown’s mother, said Brown leaves behind 12 children and 4 grandchildren.