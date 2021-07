GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WTVO) – The Boone County Coroner has identified Anthony Laino, 34, as the man killed in a fireworks mishap on the Fourth of July.

According to Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies, Laino died while setting off fireworks.

Officials responded to the incident around 9:15 p.m. at an address in the 4500 block of Garden Prairie Road, where they found Laino had suffered a fatal head injury, police said.

Officials say they’re still investigating the details on how the accident happened.