Coroner ID’s Janesville woman found dead shortly after she was reported missing

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified 25-year-old Haylee Jarrett as the woman who was found dead Tuesday, only hours after she had been reported missing.

On Tuesday around 12:45 p.m., Janesville police officers were called to the area of Mayfair Drive and Hawthorne Avenue for a report of a missing person.

Later Tuesday afternoon around 3:50 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Woodman Road where a snow removal crew had discovered her body.

The medical examiner said Jarrett’s cause of death is pending further study and investigation.