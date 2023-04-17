ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Ryan Clay, 46, as the man found dead after a fire at a Rockford Travelodge motel on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the Travelodge, at 3851 11th Street, around 2:04 p.m. for reports of a possible electrical fire, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

Crews arrived within four minutes to find light smoke showing from a motel room. A small fire was located and extinguished.

Clay was found dead inside the room, the coroner said.

An autopsy has been conducted, the coroner said, but Clay’s cause of death has not been released.