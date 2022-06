BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified Alexander Shewey, 24, as the man who fell to his death at Rogers Quarry on Sunday.

Officials say Shewey fell into the quarry, located in the 8500 block of North Barker Road, around 1:30 a.m.

The autopsy showed Shewey died of blunt force trauma of the head and chest.

His death is under investigation by the Byron Police Department.