Coroner ID’s man killed near Jefferson St in Rockford Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 24-year-old Phillip Trammell, Jr. as the man shot dead at near W. Jefferson Street on Sunday.

Rockford Police say the shooting took place during a house party around 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Responding officers came to the scene, located what had been a large house party that had been occurring,” said Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea. “It appears some individuals had come to the party, there had been a conflict and at that point gun fire was exchanged between several individuals.”

Two men sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. Trammell, Jr. was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victim is expected to survive.

