Coroner ID’s Rockford man shot to death Wednesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 23-year-old Trevon Laird as the man shot to death Wednesday night.

This marks the first murder for the City of Rockford in 2020.

Officers were called to 1600 block of Overdene Avenue 9:30 p.m. Wednesday where Laird was found.

He was taken to Merychealth’s Javon Bea hospital, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to coroner Bill Hintz.

Police did not release information about the suspect or what may have led up to the shooting.

