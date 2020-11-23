Coroner ID’s two pedestrians killed in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The coroner has identified 53-year-old Gerald Casinger and 52-year-old Melissa Vinson as the two pedestrians killed in Machesney Park on November 13th.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 11600 block of N. 2nd Street/IL 251, just north of Forest Hills Road, around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening.

Investigators say a man and woman were struck by a vehicle traveling north on IL 251.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Winnebago County Coroner has concluded that both died as a result of blunt force trauma injuries due to being struck by a motor vehicle.

