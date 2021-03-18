Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Auburn Street hit and run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 62-year-old Terrence Swain as the pedestrian killed Saturday in a hit-and-run incident on Auburn Street.
The crime happened in the 3400 block around 7:11 p.m.
Police said an adult male was struck and killed by a light-colored vehicle that fled the scene.
The coroner said Swain was pronounced dead at the scene, from blunt force trauma to the head and chest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.