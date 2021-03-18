Coroner ID’s victim in deadly Auburn Street hit and run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 62-year-old Terrence Swain as the pedestrian killed Saturday in a hit-and-run incident on Auburn Street.

The crime happened in the 3400 block around 7:11 p.m.

Police said an adult male was struck and killed by a light-colored vehicle that fled the scene.

The coroner said Swain was pronounced dead at the scene, from blunt force trauma to the head and chest.