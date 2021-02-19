Coroner ID’s victim in fatal Poplar Grove crash

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Coroner has identified 74-year-old Sharon Beu as the woman killed Tuesday morning when she lost control of her vehicle on icy roads and crashed.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Beu was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze southbound on Illinois 76 around 8:09 a.m. when she slid into the northbound lane and struck a 2014 Freightliner Semi tractor pulling a mobile home.

Neither the 49-year-old male driver of the Freightliner, nor his 29-year-old passenger, were injured. Both men are from Jackson, Michigan, police said.

Beu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.