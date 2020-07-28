Coroner ID’s victim in Sunday’s Blackstone Ave murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 33-year-old Christopher Lerma as the man killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Rockford.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Blackstone Avenue.

Officials say the victim was a 33-year-old man who was found lying next to his car when police arrived. He passed away from his injuries.

Rockford Police say suspects in a light blue Mazda 6 drove past as the victim was getting out of his car, and a rear passenger fired multiple rounds at the victim.

